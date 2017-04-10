PG&E says project will get hundreds o...

PG&E says project will get hundreds of customersa power back on quicker in case of problems

A PG&E worker works Monday near the corner of Grant Avenue and Pine Street in Oroville, where the utility is installing an underground transformer that will allow faster power restoration to 626 nearby homes and businesses. The work will connect the isolated circuit those customers are on to an adjacent circuit, providing an alternative source for power should a substation be damaged and require repairs.

