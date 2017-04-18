Orovillea s 51st annual a oeTop 10a h...

Orovillea s 51st annual a oeTop 10a high school awards dinner is May 11

Oroville >> Students with the highest GPAs at Oroville, Las Plumas and Prospect high schools will be honored May 11 at the 51st annual Scholastic Achievement Awards Night. The event, best known as simply the “Top 10,” is hosted by the Fellows Club of Oroville.

