Orovillea s 51st annual a oeTop 10a high school awards dinner is May 11
Oroville >> Students with the highest GPAs at Oroville, Las Plumas and Prospect high schools will be honored May 11 at the 51st annual Scholastic Achievement Awards Night. The event, best known as simply the “Top 10,” is hosted by the Fellows Club of Oroville.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Wed
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
