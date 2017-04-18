Oroville womana s unborn child killed...

Oroville womana s unborn child killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Humboldt County >> A 53-year-old woman and an unborn child from Oroville were killed with nine others severely injured after a head-on collision on Highway 299 on Monday evening, according to the a California Highway Patrol report released Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred just east of the Blue Lake Boulevard exit , about six miles east of Arcata, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday when a 2009 Toyota Sienna driven by Oroville resident Yesenia Mireya Wood, 26, was heading westbound and a 2013 Town and Country minivan driven by Hoopa resident Kevin Loren Orcutt, 55, was heading eastbound, the CHP states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... 2 hr Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr 15 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Apr 7 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb '17 scooterman 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC