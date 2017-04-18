Oroville students to showcase violin skills at spring concert Thursday
The nonprofit group Strings in Schools, is offering violin classes twice a week for the elementary school students. The program launched in September 2016 and now serves 16 students from kindergarten through the sixth grade at Sierra and Plumas schools.
