Oroville Dam: Water flowing down damaged main spillway again

About 35,000 cubic feet of water per second flows down the damaged Oroville Dam spillway, which was brought back into use Friday after being shut down March 27. The flow is almost triple the 13,000 cfs that was being released through the Hyatt Powerhouse under the dam. About 35,000 cubic feet of water per second flows down the damaged Oroville Dam spillway, which was brought back into use Friday after being shut down March 27. The flow is almost triple the 13,000 cfs that was being released through the Hyatt Powerhouse under the dam.

