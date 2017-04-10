Oroville Dam: Here's where things stand now
The main spillway at Lake Oroville sat broken and dry Wednesday as construction crews continued to remove debris in anticipation of future repairs. The Department of Water Resources said it will provide an update Thursday that will address the need for water releases from the lake as well as construction and repair efforts.
