Oroville council wants to amend rules...

Oroville council wants to amend rules to include all marijuana

18 hrs ago

At its meeting Tuesday the council will hold a public hearing and introduce an ordinance that would amend existing pot rules. The city already has rules regarding prohibiting medical marijuana dispensaries, medical cannabis delivery and commercial processing, and cultivation.

