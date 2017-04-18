Northern Calif. drought: Before & after
Getty photographer Justin Sullivan shot a series of photos showing how the rainy winter has affected Northern California lakes, reservoirs and the landscape. He tried to frame each shot as closely as possible to the one he took of the same subject two or three years earlier.
