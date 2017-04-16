More rainstorms prompt the reopening of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway
State officials have reopened the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam as another set of rainstorms began moving across Northern California. Water resumed gushing through the partly collapsed concrete chute Friday morning, said Kristyne Van Skike, who is on the state Department of Water Resources team that's managing the spillway.
