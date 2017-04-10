More delays for relicensing; appointm...

More delays for relicensing; appointments needed from Trump

20 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

Oroville >> What's new with the relicensing of Oroville Dam now that parts of the dam, mainly the main spillway, look a lot different? Oroville and the Feather River Recreation and Park District expect to receive tens of millions of dollars over the next 30 to 50 years when the hydroelectric facilities receive a renewed license. Hundreds of millions of dollars in funding is also planned for areas around the dam, like wildlife areas, the state park and the Feather River Fish Hatchery.

