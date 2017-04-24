Man shot, paralyzed by Oroville police gets 13 years in prison

Oroville >> A man Friday was sentenced to 13 years in state prison in a case where prosecutors said he was shot and paralyzed by Oroville police after pulling a gun from his waistband during a 2015 traffic stop. The man, Jeremy Hunter, 38, received a maximum sentence after previously pleading guilty to a felony count of resisting an executive officer by force and using a weapon, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.

