Man Paralyzed in Oroville Traffic Stop Sentenced to Prison

Authorities say a man paralyzed by an officer's bullet during a traffic stop in Northern California has been sentenced to spend 13 years in state prison. The Chico Enterprise-Record reported Friday that Jeremy Hunter was paralyzed from the shoulders down during the 2015 traffic stop near Oroville.

