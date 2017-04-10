Lorda s Gym Mud Run scheduled for Apr...

Lorda s Gym Mud Run scheduled for April 22 in Oroville

The fourth annual Lord's Gym Mud Run, with new obstacles, muddy terrain, live entertainment and an all-new Kids Super Hero School Bell for children ages 4-12, will take place April 22 on Mooretown Rancheria land behind the Feather Falls Lodge in Oroville. A variety of races and walks are planned for all ages, including the main 4-mile race through tough terrain, water, ice, obstacles and mud Race participants are encouraged to registration in advance at Lord's Gym, 2120 Bird St. in Oroville.

