Lorda s Gym Mud Run scheduled for April 22 in Oroville

The fourth annual Lord's Gym Mud Run, with new obstacles, muddy terrain, live entertainment and an all-new Kids Super Hero School Bell for children ages 4-12, will take place April 22 on Mooretown Rancheria land behind the Feather Falls Lodge in Oroville. A variety of races and walks are planned for all ages, including the main 4-mile race through tough terrain, water, ice, obstacles and mud Race participants are encouraged to registration in advance at Lord's Gym, 2120 Bird St. in Oroville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.