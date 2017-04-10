Leaders, locals give DWR director an earful on Oroville Dam
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea talks with Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, who sat in on the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. Oroville >> Many of the stories of woe surrounding Oroville Dam have been heard before - promises of the past were broken; local governments lost money; and local residents suffer when new problems occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC