Lake Oroville looks to have plenty of room for oncoming storm runoff

While the storm is expected to drop 3-4 inches of rain in the foothills above the lake, the water level at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning was 844 feet, 57 feet below the lip of the emergency spillway. The lake was holding 2.73 million acre-feet of water, just 77 percent of its 3.54-million-acre-foot capacity, according to the Department of Water Resources website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.