Key players in Oroville Spillway incident given homework by senators
Sacramento >> For the first time since the Lake Oroville spillway crisis began, members of the state Legislature peppered key water leaders with questions about what happened, what will happen next and what can be learned from it all. Members of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee also invited Sen. Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher to the dais to ask additional questions for people in their districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Mon
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC