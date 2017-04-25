Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The Big PictureCalifornia drought: then and now
Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan documented California's severe drought conditions in 2014 and recently returned to the same places to compare the drastic change after the state's exceptionally wet winter. Governor Jerry Brown has ended the state's water emergency status in all but four counties.
