Jury finds Oroville man guilty of attempted murder for 2014 attack
Oroville >> A Butte County jury Monday found an Oroville man guilty in a case where he was accused of breaking a man's skull with a baseball bat before taking a knife to the man's neck. Jurors found Matthew Lyle Lowry, 31, guilty of attempted murder for the attack, which happened in Southside Oroville in 2014.
