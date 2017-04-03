Judge revokes probation in Las Plumas HS gym teacher sex case
Oroville >> A judge Wednesday revoked probation for Lindsay Himmelspach, the former Las Plumas High School gym teacher convicted last year of having sex with two students. Himmelspach appeared in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville to be arraigned on allegations that she violated the terms of her probation in a case where prosecutors said she was caught stealing pain medication from a home in her recent work as a housekeeper.
