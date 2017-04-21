In wake of Oroville Dam spillway failure, yearly inspection bill proposed for all dams
The part of the main Oroville Dam spillway below the break largely stayed dry Friday when water was sent down it again to lower Lake Oroville's water level. About 35,000 cubic feet of water per second flows down the damaged Oroville Dam spillway, which was brought back into use Friday after being shut down March 27. The flow is almost triple the 13,000 cfs that was being released through the Hyatt Powerhouse under the dam.
