Hyatt Powerhouse releases resume after maintenance shutdown
Oroville >> Flows into the Feather River through the Hyatt Powerhouse under Oroville Dam were shut off for four hours Monday morning for what's being called routine maintenance. The releases were stopped from 8 a.m. to noon, but then resumed at 11,000 cubic feet per second.
