Hyatt Powerhouse releases resume afte...

Hyatt Powerhouse releases resume after maintenance shutdown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> Flows into the Feather River through the Hyatt Powerhouse under Oroville Dam were shut off for four hours Monday morning for what's being called routine maintenance. The releases were stopped from 8 a.m. to noon, but then resumed at 11,000 cubic feet per second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb '17 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 randy 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Butte County was issued at April 04 at 2:09PM PDT

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC