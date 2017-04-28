Gov. Jerry Brown keeps Oroville Dam repair costs hidden, state lawmakers say

California Gov. Jerry Brown has unsealed previously secret memos related to repair plans and safety issues at the damaged Oroville Dam, but his administration's alleged refusal to be transparent about the contract bidding process and overall project costs has some state legislators frustrated. In testimony before the state Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee hearing on Tuesday, the acting director of California's Department of Water Resources , Bill Croyle, admitted he knew none of the details of the $275 million contract awarded to repair the Oroville Dam, which was damaged in February.

