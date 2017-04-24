Get to know the women of Orovillea s first female-majority council
It's made up of mostly women, for the first time in Oroville's history. On it sits the first black female councilor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC