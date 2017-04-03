Gas tax bill needs tweaking

Today is a self-imposed deadline for Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Legislature to pass SB1, a bill that would increase gas taxes by 12 cents a gallon, increase diesel by 20 cents per gallon, require electric car owners to pay a $100 annual fee and add new vehicle-license fees based on the value of the car you drive. The evacuation of Oroville and other communities in the wake of the damaged spillway of the Oroville Dam was a reminder of how poor our infrastructure has become.

