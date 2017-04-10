Former Paradise Irrigation District manager will work for Cal Water in Oroville
Barber has served as general manager of Paradise Irrigation District for over 12 years and will be leaving on April 21. His departure was made public at the end of March with the announcement that he had accepted a position outside of the district. On Friday, Cal Water announced Barber would fill the position of Oroville Local Manager Toni Ruggle, an Oroville native who has been with the company for 37 years.
