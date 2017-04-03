Former Chico caregiver pleads no contest in exploitation case
Chico >> A former caregiver has pleaded no contest in a case where Chico police say she exploited a disabled and elderly Chico man by stealing his wallet and making numerous fraudulent charges. Deidra Plaster-Egger, 34, pleaded March 30 to charges of burglary, identity theft and theft from an elder or dependent adult, according to Butte County Superior Court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC