Former Chico caregiver pleads no contest in exploitation case

Chico >> A former caregiver has pleaded no contest in a case where Chico police say she exploited a disabled and elderly Chico man by stealing his wallet and making numerous fraudulent charges. Deidra Plaster-Egger, 34, pleaded March 30 to charges of burglary, identity theft and theft from an elder or dependent adult, according to Butte County Superior Court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.