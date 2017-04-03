Former Chico caregiver pleads no cont...

Former Chico caregiver pleads no contest in exploitation case

Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> A former caregiver has pleaded no contest in a case where Chico police say she exploited a disabled and elderly Chico man by stealing his wallet and making numerous fraudulent charges. Deidra Plaster-Egger, 34, pleaded March 30 to charges of burglary, identity theft and theft from an elder or dependent adult, according to Butte County Superior Court records.

