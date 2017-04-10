Fines begin for growing too much pot in Butte County
Oroville >> A hefty fine for growing more marijuana than allowed by county rules was issued Tuesday during the first of several planned hearings on large pot gardens. The Butte County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place a $52,000 lien against the property at 224 Edgehill Drive in Oroville.
