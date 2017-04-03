Ex-Oroville gym teacher allegedly violates probation in student sex case

Oroville >> Lindsay Himmelspach, the former Las Plumas High School gym teacher who was granted probation last year after admitting to having sex with two students, has been jailed for allegedly violating the terms of her probation, officials said. Himmelspach, 34, of Chico was booked March 28 into Butte County Jail in Oroville after probation officials took her into custody on suspicion of a probation violation that stems from an incident in which she is suspected of stealing pain medication, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.