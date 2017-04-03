Ex-Oroville gym teacher allegedly violates probation in student sex case
Oroville >> Lindsay Himmelspach, the former Las Plumas High School gym teacher who was granted probation last year after admitting to having sex with two students, has been jailed for allegedly violating the terms of her probation, officials said. Himmelspach, 34, of Chico was booked March 28 into Butte County Jail in Oroville after probation officials took her into custody on suspicion of a probation violation that stems from an incident in which she is suspected of stealing pain medication, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC