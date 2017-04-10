Ex-Las Plumas High gym teacher admits probation violation in student sex case
Oroville >> Lindsay Himmelspach, the former Las Plumas High School gym teacher who was convicted last year of having sex with two students, admitted Wednesday to violating the terms of her probation in the case, prosecutors said. Himmelspach, 34, of Chico, made the admission in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville after prosecutors said she was caught stealing pain medication from a home in her recent work as a housekeeper.
