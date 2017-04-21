Editorial: Taxpayers kept in dark about $275 million Lake Oroville cost
This Feb. 27, 2017, file image provided by KCRA shows Oroville Dam's crippled spillway in Oroville, Calif. With stormy weather approaching, California plans to resume releasing water down the damaged spillway at the nation's tallest dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC