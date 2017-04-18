DWR announces community informational meetings
Water flowing down the damaged main Oroville Dam spillway splashes skyward when it hits the gap eroded into the structure. Oroville >> The state Department of Water Resources has completed its schedule of community meetings it will be holding to provide information about the ongoing Oroville Dam spillway repairs.
