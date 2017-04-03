Donations need to refill Food Bank warehouse emptied for evacuees

Oroville >> The North State Food Bank, a program of the Community Action Agency of Butte County, is asking for help replenishing its warehouse, which was emptied when food was used in response to the mass evacuation Feb. 12 after the potential failure of the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam. The Food Bank warehouse in Oroville was inaccessible due to the evacuation order, but with cooperation of law enforcement, staff and volunteers completed runs to retrieve food to help those in need.

