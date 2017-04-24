Community expresses concerns about po...

Community expresses concerns about possible high school merger

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> The proposed plan to merge Oroville and Las Plumas high schools was not a popular one among community members who spoke at an Oroville Union High School District meeting. The district board of trustees held a public hearing Tuesday night to solicit feedback about a plan to merge the schools into one high school with one campus serving ninth graders and another serving 10th, 11th and 12th graders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr 19 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr 15 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Apr 7 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC