Community expresses concerns about possible high school merger

Oroville >> The proposed plan to merge Oroville and Las Plumas high schools was not a popular one among community members who spoke at an Oroville Union High School District meeting. The district board of trustees held a public hearing Tuesday night to solicit feedback about a plan to merge the schools into one high school with one campus serving ninth graders and another serving 10th, 11th and 12th graders.

