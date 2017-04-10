Community Corner: 14th annual Prom Project begins today
Oroville >> The 14th annual Prom Project, which provides teens in need with free attire and accessories for their high school prom, starts Tuesday in Oroville. Teens from any community in Butte County are welcome to stop by from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at The Axiom, 1420 Myers St., to choose prom dresses, men's formal wear, shoes and accessories including jewelry and purses.
