California Releases Reports on Oroville Dam After Criticism

California released two reports by independent experts Monday on badly damaged flood-release spillways at the nation's tallest dam after a surge in criticism that officials weren't disclosing enough about risks from the damaged structures, and the rush to fix them. State lawmakers, local officials and editorials in newspapers around the state last week urged California's Department of Water Resources to make public the reports by government-appointed independent consultants and to be more forthcoming overall about the crippled spillways at the Oroville Dam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.