California governor declares end to drought emergency
Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to California's historic drought Friday, lifting emergency orders that had forced residents to stop running sprinklers as often and encouraged them to rip out thirsty lawns during the state's driest four-year period on record. The governor's order that keeps in place conservation measures came as a springtime storm bears down on the waterlogged state.
