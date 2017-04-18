CA Awards $274M Contract for Dam Repairs
Repairs to the damaged Oroville Dam in California will cost more than $275 million, according to the contract awarded to a major American infrastructure contractor. Kiewit Corp., based in Omaha, submitted the low bid of $275.4 million for the reconstruction of the dam's main spillway, where major concrete erosion triggered emergency measures in February in the midst of heavy rains.
