Attempted murder trial begins for Oroville man accused in 2014 knife, baseball bat attack

Oroville >> A trial began this week for an Oroville man accused of attempted murder in a 2014 baseball bat and knife attack in Southside Oroville. A Butte County jury Tuesday heard evidence in the case of 31-year-old Matthew Lyle Lowry, who has been accused of striking Douglas Coleman several times in the head with a baseball bat and then slashing his neck with a butcher knife in an attempt to end Coleman's “suffering,” according to court documents.

