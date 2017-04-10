a Broken promisesa

A deluge of grievances regarding long-stalled relicensing, management and repairs at the Oroville Dam prompted by the recent crisis at the reservoir were aired at the Butte County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday . Discussion of the dam, which lasted more than two hours, was agendized as an informational update regarding the facility's relicensing process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission .

