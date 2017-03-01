What if the Oroville Dam had collapsed?

In December 1963, the Baldwin Hills Reservoir failed and millions of gallons of water flowed into a heavily populated residential area, where 277 homes were destroyed and five people were killed./ SHUTTERSTOCK.COM If California's Oroville Dam were to collapse, an estimated $21.8 billion of building value would be at risk in an area where many of the communities are uninsured, Risk Management Solutions Inc. said Friday. The Newark, California-based catastrophe risk modeler produced two "what-if" scenarios that simulated what might happen if the Northern California dam either collapses suddenly or experiences a controlled breach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.