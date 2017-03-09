Weather Events in US, Australia Cost Insurers $1B+ in February: Aon

Insurers face claims of more than US$1.0 billion as a result of severe weather events in the U.S. and Australia during February, according to a report published by Impact Forecasting, Aon Benfield's catastrophe model development team. One of these weather events comprised 60 confirmed tornado touch-downs in the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic and brought total economic and insured losses of hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars, said the report, titled " Global Catastrophe Recap - February 2017 ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.