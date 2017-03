Water begins flowing again down damaged Lake Oroville spillway

WEBVTT REPORTER: AFTER A NEARLYTHREE-WEEK HIATUS, WATER IS ONCEAGAIN RUSHING OVER ORVILLE DAMSFRACTURED SPILLWAY, PREPARINGFOR MOTHER NATURE.>> WE DON'T WANT TO USE THESPILLWAY IF WE DON'T HAVE TO.REPORTER: WITH SPRING DAYS AWAY,THE STATE IS MAKING ROOM FOR ANABOVE AVERAGE WINTER SEASON ANDTHE RUNOFF THAT FOLLOWS.>> THE IDEA IS TO MAINTAIN THEINTEGRITY AS BEST WE CAN THROUGHTHE DURATION OF NOT JUST THISEVENT BUT FUTURE SPILL EVENTS.REPORTER: THE DEPARTMENT OFWATER RESOURCES IS THE OWNER ANDOPERATOR OF THE RESERVOIR ANDEXPLAINS IT IS NAVIGATINGTHROUGH UNKNOWNS.HOPEFULLY AS THE ELEVATIONDROPS, THE RUPTURE IS FREE FROMFURTHER EROSION.>> WHAT YOU SEE TODAY, YOU MIGHTNOT SEE TOMORROW.I WANT TO SET THE EXPECTATIONBECAUSE THIS IS AN IMPAIREDSYSTEM.REPORTER: BUT MOUNTAINS OFPROGRESS CONTINUE.THEY TELL US 1.2 MILLION CUBICYARDS OF DEBRIS HAS BEEN REMOVEDFROM THE DIVERGENT POLL AT THEBOTTOM OF THE ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.