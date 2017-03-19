The Wall Street Journal: California's...

The Wall Street Journal: California's damaged Oroville Dam spillway back in use ahead of storms

Read more: MarketWatch

California officials have temporarily resumed using the damaged main spillway at Lake Oroville, marking an important milestone in efforts to get the vast state reservoir back to normal after a near collapse last month. The main spillway of the reservoir 70 miles north of Sacramento ruptured during heavy rains last month, prompting evacuation of 200,000 residents when an emergency spillway put into service in its place threatened to collapse on Feb. 12. Officials at the state Department of Water Resources switched back to the main spillway to draw down the level of the reservoir, taking it out of service again on Feb. 27 for repairs.

Oroville, CA

