The heavily eroded Oroville Dam Spillway after flows over the...
In all of the intense media coverage of Oroville Dam spillway fiasco over the past month, the mainstream media haven't yet discussed the real issue behind the disaster: corporate control of California water politics. The reason why state officials and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ignored a previous warning by Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba River Citizens League that the emergency spillway is not armored and extensive erosion would take place if the emergency spillway was used is not just because of incompetence or negligence.
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
