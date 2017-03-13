South county youth invited to show their talent
South Butte County students ages 6-18 who are interested in participating in a talent show are invited to apply by Saturday, and show up for tryouts at 1 p.m. that day at the State Theatre in Oroville. The Oroville Exchange Club's “Search for Talent,” is in its 47th year, with funds raised by admission going to the youth of the community.
