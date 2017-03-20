Sheriff Honea: Recounting Orovillea s Feb. 12
Mercury-Register Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea conducts the first of four meetings about the new evacuation plans Thursday in Gridley where he shared what is was like to order the evacuation on Feb. 12. Gridley >> When he talked to the press through the weeks of crisis, it was with a firm tone and serious expression. But Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea shared moments of pain, admitted he was scared, and gave a few thumbs-up.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb '17
|Battle Tested
|9
