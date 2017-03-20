Sheriff Honea: Recounting Orovillea s...

Sheriff Honea: Recounting Orovillea s Feb. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Mercury-Register Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea conducts the first of four meetings about the new evacuation plans Thursday in Gridley where he shared what is was like to order the evacuation on Feb. 12. Gridley >> When he talked to the press through the weeks of crisis, it was with a firm tone and serious expression. But Thursday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea shared moments of pain, admitted he was scared, and gave a few thumbs-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb 25 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb 23 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb 23 randy 4
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb '17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb '17 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb '17 Battle Tested 9
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC