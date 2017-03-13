Sheriff Honea introduces evacuation plan

Sheriff Honea introduces evacuation plan

20 hrs ago

Gridley >> In the first of four meetings, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea asked for one thing from residents of Gridley and Biggs in light of the Oroville spillway incident: Get prepared. Honea spoke for more than an hour Thursday at the Butte County Fairgrounds about how residents can get prepared, and it boils down to three actions involving a new evacuation plan that the county has rolled out.

