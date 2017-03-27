Seeing the a Light of Day,a Hearthstone play deals with prejudice, police shootings

For months, the names of these mostly young African American men killed in deadly encounters with police dominated the news as journalists shared the details of their lives, and often the images of their deaths, on TV, night after night. These names stuck with Kelaiah Derder, a senior at Hearthstone School in Oroville, and in the faces of these men, she saw her older brother and worried about what she would do if something happened to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.