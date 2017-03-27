Salvation Army launches new retail operation in Chico
Chico >> What was a huge area set aside for storage is now a new retail sales spot called The Warehouse for the Salvation Army at West Seventh and Broadway. Ready to open Thursday, the store is attached to the Elite Repeat area but is a separate business with a different customer in mind.
