Salmon moved during Oroville emergency to be released
One million endangered species fish that were rescued from the Feather River Hatchery during the Oroville spillway emergency will be released Monday. The spring-run Chinook salmon represent a portion of the 5 million fish rescued from the hatchery when debris from the failing spillway dirtied the hatchery's water supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Carlos Vera
|7
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb '17
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC